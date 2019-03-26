GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 March 2019
Amos Frimpong makes debut appearance for Black Stars
Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong will get his first cap for the Black Stars as he has been named on the starting line-up of the Black Stars against Mauritania.

The 27- year old makes it into the starting line against Mauritania in this international friendly to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below is the starting line up

Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati, Thomas Partey, Amos Frimpong, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Alhassan Wakaso, Alfred Duncan, Ernest Asante, Jeffrey Schlupp and Kwesi Appiah

