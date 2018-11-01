Amos Frimpong outlines Asante Kotoko ambitions ahead of Africa campaign

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has indicated that their priority going to Africa is to get to the money zone before anything else.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in next year's CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of their MTN FA Cup triumph a year ago.

They are yet to discover their preliminary stage opponent and ahead of the draw on Saturday, Amos is very hopeful of a successful campaign.

"We were very elated to have heard that we will be participating in the Confederation Cup. Playing in Africa is the best platform you can get on the continent. We have not performed well in the past years as we got eliminated mostly in the first round but this time we have learnt from our mistakes and I’m very confident that with the preparations done, we will get far.”

The Kotoko defender revealed that the expectation of the players was to at least reach the group stage.

“Our expectation is to get to the group stage and even do better. Currently, I believe the quality of players in the team is high and I know the management body is trying to recruit more players to beef up the squad. Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor is a result-oriented coach and he instills discipline and hard work in us as players. I know with this we can do better in the Africa,” he assured.

Frimpong said he was happy with the performance of Kotoko’s new Guinean signing, Naby Keita, and the possible signing of ex-Kotoko and TP Mazembe midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei.

“Naby Keita is a very good striker who is training at a high level. He has played a couple of matches for the team and personally I feel he is a top performer. Daniel Nii Adjei is also training with the team and he is really bringing his experience to bear”, he noted.