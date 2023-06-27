Amos Frimpong urges Kotoko management to give coaches time to flourish

Former Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong has urged Kotoko management to eschew the practice of frequently changing coaches as it does not augur well for the club.

The Premier League giants have had seven different coaches in charge of the team in the last three years. In the just ended season for instance, they parted ways with Seydou Zerbo before the season ended and appointed Abdulai Gazale as a stop-gap gaffer. Frimpong, who ended his eight year stay with the Porcupines in 2019 to sign for Guinean side AS Kaloum Stars believes these occurrences do not promote consistency, which is key to the success of the club.

“I want to tell the management that going forward, next season, the coach we appoint must end the season with the team. Changing a coach in the middle of the season doesn’t help because every coach has his own formation, and has his kind of players that he needs,” he told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante