Ampem Darko secure domestic double after beating Police Ladies to win Women's FA Cup

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have completed the domestic double for the second year running after beating Police Ladies in the finals of the Women's FA Cup.

The Women's Premier League champions recovered from a goal down to win 3-1 after extra time, clinching their second title of the season.

After a goalless first half, Ampem Darkoa Ladies were stunned on the hour mark after Mary Berko opened the scoring for Police Ladies.

Police Ladies held on for long in the game but with ten minutes remaining striker Ophelia Amponsah responded for the champions to force the game into extra time.

Just like the first half of the game, the first 15 minutes of extra time failed to produce any goals.

However, Ampem Darkoa exerted their dominance in the women's game after Mary Amponsah scored two minute after the break.

She then grabbed her brace sixty seconds later to give Ampem Darkoa a two-goal cushion and put the game beyond their opponents.

Ampem Darkoa have now was back-to-back domestic double and will represent Ghana at the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League.