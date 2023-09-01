Ampem Darkoa coach attributes WAFU Zone B qualifiers success to lessons learned

Ampem Darkoa head coach Nana Joe Adarkwa says his team took lesson's from last year's defeat which helped them to win this year's WAFU Zone B qualifiers following their 1-0 win over Delta Queens of Nigeria.

The Ghanaian champions made history after securing a spot in the African Women's Champions League after winning the WAFU Zone B Cup.

This makes them the second Ghanaian club to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa expressed immense pride and confidence in his team's performance, saying, "Psychologically we were the better side, we have a very young team and it helped us during the game. I told the girls we couldn’t repeat what happened to us last year. We had to pick above our weights in this year’s competition"

The team has been highly motivated throughout the competition, playing some beautiful football to the delight of football fans. With their eyes set on continental glory, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be representing Ghana on the grand stage of women’s football.

Head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa is determined to rewrite the team's story in the Women's CAF Champions League after last season's setback.

The team has learned valuable lessons from last year's defeat against Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the final.