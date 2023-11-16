Ampem Darkoa coach expresses disappointment after CAF Women’s Champions League semi-final loss

Ampem Darkoa Ladies head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa, expressed his disappointment following the team's defeat to Sporting Club Casablanca in the CAF Women’s Champions League semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Despite leading twice in a thrilling match that ended 2-2 after extra time, Ampem Darkoa Ladies lost 3-2 on penalties.

Speaking about the painful defeat, Adarkwa, a nominee for CAF Women's Coach of the Year, acknowledged the complexity of the match and the challenges they faced in the penalty shootout.

"It was a very complicated match which came down to penalties, and unfortunately, we lost and it is very painful. It's very painful to lose but we have to boost the morale of the girls to play well in this last match. We had to count on penalties, and it was not easy. We had to take advantage of the opportunities and not wait for penalties," Adarkwa said after the game.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will now face AS FAR, a team they previously beat in the group stage, in the third-place playoff with the opportunity to secure a bronze medal.