Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Adrakwa switches attention to Huracanes clash after AS Mande defeat

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has quickly switched attention to the make-or-break game against Huracanes in the CAF Women's Champions League after the defeat to AS Mande.

The Malian outfit tore apart the Ghanaian champions following an Oumou Kone masterful performance as the striker netted a hat-trick to inflict defeat on Ampem Darkoa.

Ampem Darkoa at least a draw and hope the result of the game between AS Mande and AS FAR favours them to progress to the next stage.

"We lost, but I will continue to talk to them to get back on track and give our best in the last match to qualify. We did not underestimate our opponent. Our opponent came determined and deserved the victory. That's football. The only important thing for me is to talk to them and change things," said Nana Adarkwa.

Meanwhile, the other game in Group B saw AS FAR beat Huracanes to keep their hopes of defending their title alive.