Ampem Darkoa duo Comfort Yeboah and Tracy Twum mominated for top honours at 2023 CAF Awards

Ampem Darkoa Ladies key players Comfort Yeboah and Tracy Twum have earned nominations for the 2023 CAF Inter-club Best Player of the Year award.

Their pivotal roles in the domestic league and notable contributions to the team's success in the CAF Women’s Champions League have garnered recognition.

Competing with talented players from various countries, they aim to secure the prestigious title.

Ampem Darkoa is set to face Sporting Casablanca in the semifinals, with the potential to advance to the final against AS FAR or Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two ladies have each been involved in two goals in the ongoing tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ampem Darkoa won the Ghana Women’s Premier League, and the FA Cup in the past season and duo were instrumental in the success.

Comfort and Tracy were also pivotal for the Techiman-based football club when they were crowned champions of the WAFU Zone B champions league.

The 2023 CAF Awards has been scheduled to take place on December 11, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.