Ampem Darkoa goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu joins Tanzanian giants YANGA Princess

Ghanaian goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu has completed her move from Ampem Darkoa Ladies to Tanzanian outfit YANGA Princess.

The Women's Premier League winning goalkeeper signed a two-year deal to join YANGA Princess, the female team of Young Africans.

Salifu helped Ampem Darkoa Ladies to topflight success last season, keeping ten clean sheets and conceding only four goals in 14 matches. She was also MVP once in the same season.

He move to Tanzanian is expected to help Young Africans compete with rivals Simba, who were in the CAF Women's Champions League last season.