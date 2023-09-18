Ampem Darkoa Ladies aim for $400,000 prize in 2023 CAF Women's Champions League

Ghanaian champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, are among the eight teams set to compete in the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between November 5 and 19, 2023.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be aiming to make their mark in the competition, joining reigning champions, ASFAR from Morocco, and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, among others. The tournament is the premier women’s club football competition in Africa and is in its third edition.

As the defending champions, AS FAR of Morocco will be hoping to retain their crown, while Mamelodi Sundowns, who clinched the COSAFA regional title without a single loss, will be aiming to reclaim their 2021 title. Both AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns return for their third appearance in the tournament.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies and the other participating teams will be competing for a substantial prize fund, with the winner set to receive USD 400,000 if they emerge victorious in the competition. The breakdown of the prize money includes USD 250,000 for the runners-up, USD 200,000 for the semi-finalists, USD 150,000 for the third-placed team in the group, and USD 100,000 for the fourth-placed team in the group.

This significant prize money reflects CAF's commitment, under the leadership of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, to promote and grow the women’s game in Africa, providing substantial incentives for participating teams to excel in the competition.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies and the other clubs will be aiming to make their mark in the tournament and claim a share of this impressive prize fund.

The eight confirmed clubs are: