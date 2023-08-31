Ampem Darkoa Ladies become second Ghanaian club to qualify for Champions League

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have made history by becoming the second club from Ghana to qualify for the African Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions’ remarkable journey to continental glory unfolded through their triumph in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers, culminating in a thrilling final against Delta Queens.

In a tightly contested encounter, Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Delta Queens. The outcome not only secured them the regional title in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers but also granted them a coveted spot in the prestigious Women's Champions League.

The victory is a testament to Ampem Darkoa Ladies' dedication, talent, and hard work throughout the qualifiers. Their consistent performances allowed them to navigate through the challenges posed by their opponents, ultimately reaching the final stage of the tournament.