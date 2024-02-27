Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Adarkwa named Black Maidens coach

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has been named the new head coach of Ghana's U17 women's national team.

He will be assisted by Northern Ladies coach Basiru-Deen Sumani, while former Asante Kotoko and Ghana goalkeeper Osei Boateng works as goalkeepers’ trainer.

The CAF Women's Champions League semi-finalist replaces Baba Nuhu, leaving his role as the assistant coach of the Black Princesses.

The decision was announced by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as part of changes to the various national teams.

Nana Adarkwa led Ampem Darkoa Ladies to Ghana Women's Premier League and the Women's FA Cup titles last season.

He was nominated for the Best Club Women's Coach award at the CAF Awards held last year, which was eventually won by Mamelodi Sundown's Jerry Tshabalala.