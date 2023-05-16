Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Adarkwa not satisfied with current squad

The head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Nana Joe Adarkwa, is pessimistic about the capabilities of his current squad ahead of the WAFU Zone B competition.

The Ghanaian Champions failed to book a spot in the CAF Women's Champions League after succumbing to an awful defeat to Nigerian heavyweight Bayelsa Queens in the WAFU Competition.

The Nana Mma retained the Ghana Women's Premier League after defeating Hasaacas Ladies on Friday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Ampem Darkoa triumphed 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate after 120 minutes of action, with goals from Doris Boaduwaa and Ophelia Serwaa.

As a consequence, the Techiman-based club will get another chance to qualify to play in the Champions League later this year.

The coach, on the other hand, feels that unless more players are added to the squad, the team would be setting themselves up for failure.

“Last year was our first time, and we have learnt a lot from what happened over there with Bayelsa Queens,” he told Citi Sports.

According to him, adding quality players to his current squad will be the main focus as that will ensure their participation.

“Playing the final against Hasaacas Ladies, we now know that we have to beef up the squad, so we are working on certain players and I am confident we will get them,” he added.

We will go with a good squad, so we can play and get to the tournament proper, that is, the CAF Women’s champions league.

“With this same crop of players, we can’t do anything over there, although we have quality amongst them, but we are going to do add-ons to the squad.”