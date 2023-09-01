Ampem Darkoa Ladies dedicate WAFU B victory to GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II, the President and Owner of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Manwerehene of the Techiman Traditional Council has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, for his instrumental support that contributed to the team's splendid performance as they emerged champions of WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers.

The GFA played a pivotal role in Ampem Darkoa Ladies' success by providing substantial financial assistance, amounting to $20,000, and fully funding a two-week training camp at the Technical Center in Prampram, ahead of the tournament.

In light of their remarkable achievement, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II dedicated the victory to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, with special recognition for President Kurt E.S Okraku, who is seeking re-election.

"We dedicate this trophy to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association and particularly President Kurt E.S Okraku, who is contesting for another term in office," he emphasized. "His ably led administration has taken Women's Football to another level, and I know this man will do more for the women's game when given another nod."

Acknowledging the challenge of defeating Nigeria in their home country, he added, "It's not easy winning against Nigeria in their home country, but we have done it, and the Black Stars too did it for the World Cup Qualification. All I want to say is ayekoo to President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the game changer who is a great leader and deserves to continue the good works."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will represent Ghana in the upcoming Women's Champions League in Ivory Coast.