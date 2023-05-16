Ampem Darkoa Ladies determined to qualify for CAF Women's Champions League, says coach

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has expressed his team's determination to secure a spot in the CAF Women's Champions League next season.

Their previous attempt to qualify for the prestigious tournament collapsed last year after failing to win the WAFU Zone qualification series.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged as the champions of the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League after a thrilling encounter against rivals Hasaacas Ladies.

The match, held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, concluded with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory for Ampem Darkoa Ladies after 120 minutes of intense football.

Now, the Techiman-based side will have another opportunity to pursue their dream of playing in the CAF Women's Champions League later this year.

To represent Ghana in the upcoming third edition of the competition, Ampem Darkoa Ladies must win the WAFU Zone B tournament. Head coach Nana Joe Adarkwa believes his team is ready to face the challenge.

"Last year was our first time, and we have learned a lot from what happened there with Bayelsa Queens," Nana Joe Adarkwa told Citi Sports, referring to their previous unsuccessful qualifying campaign. He highlighted the importance of bolstering the squad with quality players to ensure their participation in the upcoming tournament.

"After playing the final against Hasaacas Ladies, we now understand that we need to strengthen the squad. We are working on recruiting certain players, and I am confident we will acquire them," added Adarkwa, emphasising their focus on enhancing the team's capabilities.

"We will assemble a strong squad, enabling us to compete and qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League," he stated. Adarkwa recognized the existing talent within his current roster but acknowledged the need for additional reinforcements to make an impact in the tournament.

Last year, Ghana had no representative in the CAF Women's Champions League after Ampem Darkoa Ladies fell to Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the final of the WAFU B qualifying series. Adarkwa's determination to learn from past experiences and strengthen the squad demonstrates Ampem Darkoa Ladies' commitment to making a mark in the upcoming competition.