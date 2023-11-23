Ampem Darkoa Ladies duo named in 2023 CAF Women's Champions League Best XI

Ampem Darkoa Ladies duo, Comfort Yeboah and Jennifer Owusua, have been named in the best eleven of the just-ended CAF Women's Champions League in Ivory Coast.

The Ghanaian champions finished fourth at the competition, but the performances of Yeboah and Owusua went unnoticed.

Yeboah, a right wing-back, scored three goals at the tournament, with Owusua netting a goal of the tournament contender against CS Casablanca.

The team is dominated by players from Mamelodi Sundowns - the champions of the Africa- with five members of their team including goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and best player Joyce Rabale in the best eleven.

Also in the team is AS FAR and Morocco star Ghizlane Chebak.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are back in Ghana and will begin their season in the Women's Premier League this week with a trip to Supreme Ladies.

Below is the best XI