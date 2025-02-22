Ampem Darkoa Ladies eye redemption as Women's Premier League Northern Zone heats up

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will return to league action this weekend, hoping to shake off the disappointment of their Women's FA Cup exit to Division One side Rootz Sistaz.

Despite the setback, the former champions remain unbeaten in the Women's Premier League and will aim to extend their strong league form.

Their most recent league fixture ended in a draw against Northern Ladies, and they will now turn their focus to a crucial clash against Kumasi Sports Academy.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, bottom-placed Sung Shining Ladies will face Northern Ladies in a must-win encounter.

Sung Shining Ladies have struggled throughout the season and will be desperate to secure maximum points to aid their survival hopes.

Meanwhile, Tamale Super Ladies will host Fosu Royal Ladies in a battle between two mid-table sides. A win for Tamale Super Ladies, currently fifth, could push them into the top four.

Dreamz Ladies will also be in action against Prison Ladies, with both teams displaying strong performances in recent weeks.

Another key fixture will see Supreme Ladies take on Savannah Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf.

With several crucial fixtures on the schedule, matchday 12 of the Women's Premier League Northern Zone promises exciting action and potential shake-ups in the league standings.