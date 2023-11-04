Ampem Darkoa Ladies gear up for CAF Women's Champions League opener in Ivory Coast

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning Ghanaian champions, have kicked off their preparations for the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League in Ivory Coast with great enthusiasm.

The team, in high spirits, held their first training session in Ivory Coast as they gear up for their opening match in the tournament.

Arriving in Ivory Coast on Friday evening, the majority of players who made the journey participated in the initial training session and appeared eager and determined. The training took place at Stade de San Pédro, the venue for their first match, where they will face Moroccan side FAR Rabat.

The recently constructed facility, officially sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is conveniently located just 15 minutes from the team's accommodation and on the outskirts of the town. Head coach Joe Adarkwa led his players through drills and warm-up exercises during a two-hour session.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured their place in the CAF Women's Champions League after emerging winners of the WAFU Zone B tournament. They are making their debut in the tournament and are determined to leave a lasting impression.

Out of the 20 players present at the training session, only Black Queens forward Mary Amponsah was absent due to injury. Amponsah, the 2022/2023 Women's Player of the Season, is a key player for the team and is expected to recover in time for their first match.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been drawn into Group B alongside FAR Rabat, AS Mande, and Hurricanes FC. Their first game is scheduled for Monday, November 6, against the Moroccan giants FAR Rabat at Stade de San Pedro.

By Abigail Sena Sosu, Ivory Coast.