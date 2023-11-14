Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Joe Nana Adarkwa nominated for 2023 CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has earned a nomination for the prestigious 2023 CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award.

This recognition comes in acknowledgement of his outstanding performance with the Ghana Women’s Premier League outfit during the review period.

Joe Nana Adarkwa's coaching prowess led Ampem Darkoa Ladies to an impressive domestic double, clinching both the Women’s Premier League title and the FA Cup. Additionally, he guided the team to victory in the WAFU B Champions League, securing qualification for the main tournament in Ivory Coast.

Under Adarkwa's guidance, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have already secured a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League competition, showcasing the team's prowess on the continental stage.

The experienced coach will be competing for the prestigious award alongside other top coaches such as Lovemore Fazili, Reynald Pedros, Randy Waldrums, Mohammed Amine Alioua, Desiree Ellis, and more.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 11, 2023, in Marrakesh, Morocco, where the football community will eagerly await the announcement of the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year.