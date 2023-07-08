GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ampem Darkoa Ladies Joe Nana Adarkwa reveals plans to secure CAF Women's CL spot

Published on: 08 July 2023
Ampem Darkoa Ladies Joe Nana Adarkwa reveals plans to secure CAF Women's CL spot

Ampem Darko Ladies have started preparations ahead of the WAFU B Qualifiers for the Women's CAF Champions League. 

The Ghana Women's Premier League champions have been handed a tricky draw ahead of the WAFU B qualifiers and will have to battle AS Garde Nationale from Niger and Amis du Monde of Togo in Group B.

However, coach Joe Nana Adarkwa remains confident in his side's preparations, claiming a lessons have been learn from last year's disappointment.

“I know all the teams because of last year’s tournament apart from the new team coming from Nigeria I know all of them. We have learnt a lot from what happened last year," he told Citi Sports.

“We are at Techiman and we are preparing very well towards the tournament. In about a week’s time, we will move to Prampram and continue our training. So we are doing everything so that when we get there everything will go well,” he added.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more