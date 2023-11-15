Ampem Darkoa Ladies miss CAF Women’s Champions League Final after penalty defeat

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' quest for the CAF Women's Champions League title was halted as they lost 3-2 on penalties to AS Casablanca in the semifinals in San Pedro.

Despite putting up a commendable performance, individual errors and the absence of video assistant referee (VAR) proved costly for the Ghanaian champions.

AS Casablanca, though dominating possession, struggled to convert their chances. Aguiessa Diarra was a significant threat, scoring from a penalty to equalize in the second half.

Comfort Yeboah and Jennifer Owusuaa had given Ampem Darkoa the lead with goals in the sixth and 39th minutes, respectively. Diarra's controversial penalty, awarded without VAR intervention, leveled the score for AS Casablanca.

In the second half, Comfort Yeboah's goal-line clearance denied AS Casablanca the lead.

Despite a keenly contested extra time, the deadlock persisted, leading to a penalty shootout.

AS Casablanca emerged victorious, winning 3-2 on penalties, securing their spot in the CAF Women's Champions League final where they come up against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, despite their spirited effort, bowed out of the competition.

Ampem Darkoa will now face ASFAR of Morocco in the third and fourth place off on Saturday.