Ampem Darkoa Ladies miss out on CAF Women's Champions League bronze medal after ASFAR defeat

ASFAR sought revenge for their earlier defeat to Ampem Darkoa, securing a 2-0 victory in the third and fourth-place playoff of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League on Saturday.

From the outset, ASFAR displayed determination to avenge their 2-1 loss to the Ghanaian side on matchday one. Mafia Nyame opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a header from a deflected cross.

ASFAR's goalkeeper, Khadijah, made a crucial save moments later, denying Ampem Darkoa an equalizer. Despite facing consistent pressure from Mafia Nyame, Ampem Darkoa managed to hold off further goal threats.

Chebbak extended ASFAR's lead with a second goal deep into injury time in the first half, concluding the opening period with a 2-0 advantage.

Ampem Darkoa successfully prevented ASFAR from adding to their tally in the second half, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for the Ghanaian side.

Ampem Darkoa have received a strong financial boost after making the last four of the competition.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the team will take home $200,000 after reaching the semifinal.