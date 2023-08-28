Ampem Darkoa Ladies secure final spot in WAFU B Champions League qualifiers with convincing win

Ghanaian Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, showcased their dominance as they secured a spot in the final of the ongoing WAFU B Champions League qualifiers. The team's remarkable performance came to the forefront as they defeated Sam Nelly FC with an impressive score of 6-1 in the semifinal clash on Monday.

Right from the kick-off, Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed their prowess, leaving their opponents struggling to keep up. The Techiman-based squad quickly established a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half, setting the tone for their victory.

The scoring spree began almost immediately, with Tracey Twum netting the opening goal within the first minute of the game. Twum continued her momentum, securing her second goal at the 11th-minute mark. The team's cohesion was evident as Mary Amponsah skillfully converted a freekick delivered by Nancy Amoh in the 18th minute. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah then sealed the first-half dominance with a fourth goal just before halftime.

After the break, Ampem Darkoa Ladies maintained their intensity. Midfielder Nancy Amoh unleashed a powerful shot from a distance, finding the back of the net in the 66th minute to extend the lead to 5-0. Despite Sam Nelly FC's valiant efforts, they managed to salvage a consolation goal, but the day belonged to Ampem Darkoa.

The star of the match, Tracey Twum, completed her hat-trick in the 69th minute, further solidifying her team's victory and her personal contribution to the match.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' impressive performance has earned them a spot in the final showdown. They are set to face off against Delta Queens of Nigeria in what promises to be an intense battle for the championship title. The final is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Stadium in Benin City.