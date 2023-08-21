Ampem Darkoa Ladies secure opening victory in WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning Ghanaian champions, started their West Africa Zone B (WAFU B) Women's Champions League qualifiers on a strong note, securing a 4-2 victory against Togolese side Amid Du Monde at the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Stadium.

The Ghanaian outfit wasted no time in making an impact, with captain Mary Owusu finding the net just one minute into the game with a powerful header. However, Amid Du Monde managed to level the score against the run of play in the 17th minute.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies quickly regained the lead just three minutes later, as Mary Amponsah capitalized on a goalkeeper error to make it 2-1 in their favour. As the second half unfolded, Ampem Darkoa Ladies continued to dominate the game and extended their lead further.

In the 55th minute, Mary Amponsah completed her hat trick by netting her third goal of the match, putting her team ahead with a comfortable two-goal cushion. The momentum didn't stop there, as just seven minutes later, Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured their fourth goal. Mary Amponsah continued her impressive performance by finding the back of the net once again.

Despite Amid Du Monde's efforts to reduce the deficit later in the game, Ampem Darkoa Ladies managed to hold on to their lead and clinched a 4-2 victory. The win marks a positive start for the Ghanaian champions in their WAFU B Women's Champions League campaign.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be back in action on Friday, August 25, 2023, as they face Ivorian opponents Atletico FC in their final group game. The team will be eager to maintain their winning momentum as they continue their quest for success in the qualifiers.