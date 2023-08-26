Ampem Darkoa Ladies secure semi-final spot in WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers

Ampem Darkoa Ladies showcased their dominance, securing an impressive victory and earning a spot in the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers.

In a showdown against Ivorian side Atletico D’Abidjan, the Ghanaian team emerged triumphant with a commanding 3-1 scoreline on Friday.

Right from the opening minutes, Ampem Darkoa Ladies set the tone, wasting no time in leaving their mark. Merely two minutes into the match, Mary Amponsah found the net, initiating a remarkable performance.

Amponsah's scoring spree continued as she netted her second goal in the 15th minute, a close-range tap-in that extended both her personal tally and her team's lead.

Throughout the game, Atletico D’Abidjan struggled to find their rhythm, failing to mount a significant challenge against Ampem Darkoa Ladies' dominance.

Mary Amponsah's outstanding performance was capped off with a hat-trick in the 28th minute. A well-placed cross from Ophelia on the right allowed Amponsah to secure her third goal of the night and her seventh of the tournament.

The second half saw Ampem Darkoa Ladies maintain their control, dictating the game's tempo and maintaining possession.

While they continued to create opportunities and exhibit their skills, their finishing appeared somewhat wasteful.

As the match neared its end, Atletico D’Abidjan managed to break through. With seven minutes remaining, they scored a consolation goal, resulting in a final score of 3-1 in favour of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

With this triumph, Ampem Darkoa Ladies accumulated six points in Group B, claiming the top spot and securing their advancement to the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers.