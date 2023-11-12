Ampem Darkoa Ladies secures semifinal spot in CAF Women's Champions League

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa demonstrated resilience and determination as they secured a place in the semifinals of the CAF Women's Champions League in their inaugural appearance. The decisive victory came in their final group game against Huracanes, ending with a 3-1 triumph.

Having kicked off the tournament impressively with a 2-0 win over defending champions ASFAR, Ampem Darkoa faced a setback with a 3-0 defeat to Malian champions AS Mande in the second group game. The loss heightened the stakes for their final group encounter against Huracanes, where only a win would secure their progression.

In a spirited performance, Tracy Twum, showcasing her prowess, netted twice, and Gnabekwan N-Yanyimaya added another goal, ensuring Ampem Darkoa Ladies' victory and a coveted spot in the semifinals.

Tracy Twum opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a sublime free-kick that proved too challenging for the Huracanes FC goalkeeper to save. Despite a spirited effort from the Equatorial Guinea side to equalize in the early minutes of the second half, Ampem Darkoa Ladies held firm.

Tracy Twum extended the lead in the 72nd minute with a well-timed rebound, and Gnabekwan N-Yanyimaya sealed the victory with the third goal in the 88th minute. Huracanes FC managed a late consolation as Ebenya Esombe scored in stoppage time.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies concluded the group stage as leaders with six points, securing their place in the semifinals with an impressive performance that showcased their determination to compete at the highest level in African women's football.