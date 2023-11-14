Ampem Darkoa receives 6 nominations at 2023 CAF Awards

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa, have secured an impressive six nominations across four different categories at the upcoming 2023 CAF Awards.

The Techiman-based club, founded in 2009, has been a dominant force in the local football scene, clinching four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and two Super Cup titles.

Despite a setback last year when they failed to qualify for the Women's Champions League, Ampem Darkoa has made a remarkable comeback in 2023, reaching the semi-finals of the competition currently underway in Ivory Coast.

The six nominations include:

1. Mary Amponsah - Young Player of the Year 2. Comfort Yeboah - Young Player and Inter-Club Player of the Year 3. Tracy Twum - Inter-Club Player of the Year 4. Joe Nana Adarkwa - Coach of the Year 5. Club of the Year - Ampem Darkoa

These nominations reflect the outstanding performances of Ampem Darkoa's players and coaching staff, acknowledging their contributions to the sport.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 11.