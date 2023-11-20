Ampem Darkoa's African stage debut sets promising tone for players' careers, says GFA ExCo member Gifty Oware

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Gifty Oware believes Ampem Darkoa's participation on the African stage sets the tone for a greater dimension in their playing careers despite finishing fourth in Ivory Coast.

Ampem Darkoa finished fourth on their debut appearance in the tournament, losing the third-place playoff against AS FAR on Saturday.

Addressing the young, energetic playing body after losing out on the bronze medal, the former footballer and learned administrator encouraged the ladies to strive to improve on what they have displayed, and she believes this exposure is a great turn in their footballing journey.

"We came, we saw, and I believe we have left an indelible mark that cannot be overlooked. For most of you, this marks the beginning of a great turn in your career," she explained.

"This exposure will shoot most of you to the next level. Even though we came to play, we came to also make a name for ourselves, and that has very much been achieved too," Gifty said.

Touching on the need to build on the platform the African competition has offered, the outspoken administrator added that the women's game has been growing in recent years, and Ampem Darkoa remains one of the teams projecting the Ghanaian agenda and needs to be commended.

"The women's game in recent years remains what put Ghana on the map, and it's good to know that Ampem Darkoa has played a role in that light. Continue to work hard, and you could return to play in this championship," she reiterated.

