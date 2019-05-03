Amr Fahmy's actions justify decision to sack him - CAF President Ahmad

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad says the actions of the former General Secretary of the governing body, Amr Fahmy, since his removal from the position last month, justifies the decision.

The 36-year old was fired last month after just two years in the post after he allegedly masterminded the leakages of documents with the aim of getting Ahmad removed from office.

He was replaced by Mourad Hajji who became the second Moroccan to occupy the post after Hicham El Amrani who assumed same responsibility under former and longtime ruler Issa Hayatou.

Fahmy has gone for broke against the leadership of CAF since his exit by sending several documents to FIFA, making strong allegations against Ahmad.

According to a leaked report by the Reuters news agency last month, Fahmy accused his former boss of sexually harassing four staffers and authorising irregular payments.

Ahmad has completely rejected the claims, implying that the leaks to various news organisations by Fahmy shows that the decision to sack him was right.

"You should investigate and find out what is happening. But what has happened, since his removal, has confirmed the correctness of the decision. You know what happened," Ahmad responded when asked by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana about the reasons for the sacking of Fahmy.

Fahmy was appointed as general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Fahmy's grandfather Mourad served as general secretary of African football's governing body from 1961-82.

Mourad was replaced by his son Mustapha, who held the post until 2010 before being appointed as the director of competitions at Fifa.

Before his appointment as the CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy worked as part of the competitions team at Caf between 2007 and 2015 and moved to work with French marketing agency Lagardere.

He is also well-known as one of the founders of Ultras Ahlawy, a group of diehard supporters of Cairo club Al Ahly.

Mourad Fahmy also has links with Al Ahly and is campaigning to be elected as vice-president of the club when polls are held on 30 November.