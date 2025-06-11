Amstetten sporting director hails Lloyd-Addo Kuffour’s potential after Ghanaian defender’s arrival

SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten Sporting Director Thomas Gebauer has praised the qualities of new signing Lloyd-Addo Kuffour, describing the German-born Ghanaian defender as a perfect fit for the club’s ambitions.

Kuffour, 23, joins the Austrian second-tier side from FSV Zwickau in Germany on a one-season deal. He is expected to bring pace, versatility, and experience to Amstetten’s defensive setup.

“With Lloyd-Addo Kuffour, we are gaining a highly talented player who has enjoyed an outstanding football education at Borussia Dortmund,” Gebauer said. “His style of play fits our requirements perfectly. Despite his young age, Lloyd already brings valuable experience in the men’s division, which makes him all the more interesting for us.”

Gebauer also noted the defender’s character and maturity, adding: “In the many discussions we've had, he has made a very mature and thoughtful impression as a person. We are convinced that he will be a true asset to our team, both as a player and as a person.”

Kuffour, whose roots are Ghanaian, is set for his first experience abroad and is eager to make an impact in Austria’s second division.