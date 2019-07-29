Amuzu, Doku feature for Anderlecht as manager Vincent Company suffered defeat in Belgian Jupiler League opener

Ghanaian duo Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku featured for Belgian giants Anderlecht in the opening day defeat to KV Ostende.

Both players lasted the entire duration of the game but former Manchester City captain Vincent Company, who is now manager of Anderlecht saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at the Lotto Park.

Striker Michel Vlap gave the Purple and whites the lead after just 13 minutes.

But the lead did not last with Ronald Vargas equalizing equalizing 6 minutes after the home side had taken the lead.

Fashion Sakala the grabbed the winner for the travelling side with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The game was Vincent Company's first as manager of the club and also named himself in the starting line up.

Francis Amuzu is currently being monitored by English side Southampton and Norwich after reports emerged the Belgians are struggling to tie him down with a new deal.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin