An award like this always means you're doing things right - La Liga African MVP Inaki Williams

Ghana international Inaki Williams has won the LaLiga African Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the second consecutive season.

The Athletic Bilbao forward expressed his pride and happiness over the recognition.

"An award like this always means you're doing things right," Williams said. He believes the award is a testament to his hard work and dedication throughout the season.

Williams emphasised the importance of representing African roots in LaLiga, saying it's "a real honour" to showcase African talent in the league. He hopes to inspire young African footballers with his success.

Williams became the first player to win the award back-to-back, securing 32% of the votes. He contributed 14 goals and assists for Athletic Bilbao, helping the team qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Williams aims to continue his good form and potentially win the award for a third time.