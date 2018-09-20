"An unknown South African club paid Paa Kwesi Fabin $50,000" - Asante Kotoko CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako has disclosed that Paa Kwesi Fabin received $50,000 as a signing on fee from an unknown club in South Africa.

The burly trainer shockingly resigned from his post as Kotoko coach after seven months in charge of the side.

Paa Kwesi Fabin quit his position after he was seen in a video negotiating with the Club in South Africa.

However, according to the club's CEO, he was aware of what transpired between the coach and the said club in South Africa with the latter receiving a said $50, 000 which ultimately influenced his decision.

“Paa Kwesi Fabin received $50,000 from that club in South Africa but he was in the media telling lies,” he told Happy FM.

About 27 Coaches are believed to have applied for the vacant post at Kotoko.