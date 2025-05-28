Analysis: Can Jeremie Frimpong step up as Alexander-Arnold’s successor at Liverpool?

Liverpool’s defensive reshuffle is well underway, with Dutch-Ghanaian fullback Jeremie Frimpong expected to fill the void left by long-serving right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender is set to join the Premier League champions after they activated his £29.5 million release clause.

Frimpong arrives with high expectations following a standout spell in the Bundesliga. With Alexander-Arnold moving on after two decades at Anfield, comparisons between the pair are inevitable.

Alexander-Arnold’s legacy

Alexander-Arnold departs Liverpool as a fan favourite and one of the club’s most prolific creators from fullback.

His ability to dictate play and deliver precise crosses redefined the modern right-back role. In in the past five seasons, he racked up 53 assists and over 10,000 passes.

Frimpong’s offensive firepower

Frimpong brings a different energy. Since joining Leverkusen in 2020, he has notched 29 goals and 39 assists, with an aggressive attacking style that suits modern wing-back systems.

At just 24, he offers Liverpool pace, directness and a high ceiling for development.

Tactical contrast

The tactical settings differ. While Alonso’s Leverkusen used a 3-4-3 that allowed Frimpong to push forward, Arne Slot's 4-2-3-1 at Liverpool may demand more defensive discipline.

Frimpong will need to adapt, especially with Slot's emphasis on balance between attacking runs and positional awareness.

Defensive metrics and Premier League demands

Statistically, Frimpong trails Alexander-Arnold in defensive actions and pass volume, but matches him in offensive involvement.

His dribbling rate and goal attempts suggest a more direct attacking approach. However, translating Bundesliga form to the Premier League will be the true test of his readiness.

Final thoughts

Frimpong’s success at Liverpool will hinge on his ability to marry explosive forward play with the tactical discipline demanded by the Premier League.

If he strikes that balance, he could evolve into a worthy successor to Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield legacy.