Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed as corrupt by court ruling, says Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has expressed satisfaction with the High Court's ruling on the defamation case between Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Kennedy Agyapong.

The court dismissed the ¢25 million defamation suit brought by Anas and ordered him to pay Kennedy Agyapong ¢50,000 in compensation.

Speaking to GhanaWeb Sports, Saani Daara stated, "Evil and evildoers will not perpetuate their wrongdoing forever. There would be justice, and that justice has been served today."

He went on to say that he is pleased that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who he believes twists the truth instead of seeking it, has been exposed as a corrupt and blackmailing investigative journalist.

"The Court of Ghana said that he is a blackmailer. Evil and evildoers will not perpetuate their wrongdoing forever. The truth has come out in a way that has humiliated this man (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) whose modus operandi is to twist things and not seek the truth," Saani Daara added.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong dedicated his victory in the case to former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was humiliated in Anas' 2018 documentary. Agyapong rejected the ¢50,000 compensation awarded by the court and cautioned Anas to be mindful of his actions.