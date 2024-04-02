Anas Aremeyaw Anas hits back at Kwesi Nyantakyi's $150,000 bribery allegation

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has responded to former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi's allegation that he demanded $150,000 to halt the release of the Number 12 documentary.

In an interview with Onua TV, Nyantakyi claimed that he was approached by individuals associated with Anas, who requested a bribe to suppress the documentary exposing his alleged corrupt activities.

Nyantakyi admitted to paying $100,000, but it was deemed insufficient, leading to the release of the documentary.

Anas, through his Tiger Eye PI team, expressed shock at Nyantakyi's allegation. In a statement, Tiger Eye PI dismissed Nyantakyi's assumption as shocking and indicative of naivety. They emphasized the robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difficult for individuals to alter or suppress an investigation.

“Mr. Nyantakyi's assumption that such a priceless exposÃ©, which had long been advertised by BBC, could be shelved simply 'paying' a $100,000 bribe is not only shocking but by also indicative of naivety. Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation.

“Mr. Nyantakyi, by his admission, is a self-confessed bribe-giver, and a bribe-taker for attempting to bribe his way out of a painstaking investigation into his conduct,” the Tiger Eye PI release said.

It added, “Per his self-confessed bribery attempt, Mr. Nyantakyi has proven that the life-ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for conflict of interest and bribery offences provided for by FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) was justified.”

The release of the Number 12 documentary led Nyantakyi to resign from all football-related positions at the GFA, CAF, and FIFA.

Despite overcoming legal battles and having his lifetime ban rescinded, Nyantakyi is now eyeing the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat following the passing of incumbent John Kumah.