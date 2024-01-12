Anas exposé cost me CAF presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he came close to becoming the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following Ahmad Ahmad's decision to step down from the position.

In an interview, Nyantakyi revealed that Ahmad had confided in him that he would be leaving his post after serving for four years, paving the way for Nyantakyi to take over.

However, Nyantakyi's plans were thwarted when he was forced to resign from his role as 1st Vice President of CAF due to the #12 exposÃ© by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nyantakyi resigned following allegations of bribery and corruption violations stemming from the controversial documentary.

He was initially banned for life by FIFA, but the ban was later reduced to 15 years upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in October 2020.

"My group brought in Ahmad Ahamd as CAF President but he had already planned to venture into politics after four years so after his exit, I was supposed to take up his seat," he told Accra-based Starr FM.

"I was the senior most, influential and powerful after Ahmad Ahmad but it did not happen and I am ok.

Despite missing out on the opportunity, Nyantakyi expressed contentment with his current situation, stating that he has received messages from top CAF officials expressing their missed working with him.

"I have been receiving text messages from some top officials at CAF saying they miss me but I am fine," he added.

The former WAFU Zone B president also announced his intention to pursue a career in academia in the near future.