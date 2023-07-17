Anas expose still impacting Ghana football: Ameenu Shardow claims

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow has claimed that Anas Aremeyaw Anas's Number 12 expose still has an impact on Ghana football five years after it was broadcast.

The documentary, which aired in 2018, shattered Ghana Football's foundations, causing the country to go through the normalisation process in order to re-establish the Ghana Football Association.

The documentary, which highlighted corrupt practices, particularly those of then-GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, implied that the country's football needed fresh leadership.

Kurt Okraku was elected in 2019 and is reaching the end of his first term. The former MTN FA Cup chairman has seen his administration bring the Black Stars back to the World Cup and the Black Satellites to win the African Cup of Nations.

However, there are other areas of the game that people say have failed to meet expectations.

Ameenu Shardow feels it will take time because the Number 12 expose prompted the present administration to start from zero.

“I use to say all the time to people especially when the Anas expose happened. That these things are obviously going to have an effect on our football. At that point in time, it wasn’t seen but we are seeing it now,” he said to 3Sports on Sports Ultras.

“It’s not possible to stop playing organised football for close to two years. And then when you resume you expect everything to be smooth sailing. It never happens.

“Even in times when no scandal had hit the sport, we were struggling to make it to the national team. How much more when organised football was stopped for close to two years? It was bound to have an effect but somehow when we came back we managed to qualify for the World Cup and I think it papered off the cracks but the cracks are still there. It will expose you,” he added