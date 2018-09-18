Anas Number 12 exposé has worried me - says Eleven Wonders striker Fatawu Safiu

Techiman Eleven Wonders forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu has bemoaned the abrupt end of the Ghana Premier League in the wake of the Anas Number 12 exposé.

Football was brought to a standstill following a corruption and match-fixing scandal of the Ghana Football Association.

The domestic league and the FA Cup are just two of the top competitions that were halted on order of the Ghanaian government.

According to Fatawu, who rejoined the top flight league after a short stint with American lower-tier league side Portland Timber 2, took to twitter to express his displeasure at the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas due to the form he exhibited in the first five games he featured in for the league debutantes.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Wa Ha Me Oo” he tweeted with a picture of him receiving a price as a winner of a best player in a game.

