Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong: Politician vindicated as Supreme Court upholds lower court's ruling

The Supreme Court has rejected an application filed by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas seeking to overturn a lower court's decision to dismiss his defamation lawsuit against Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong.

The High Court had previously ruled in favour of Agyapong, stating that although the words spoken against Anas were factual and capable of defamation, he failed to prove his claims.

The court also described Anas' actions as "investigative terrorism" rather than legitimate journalism.

Following this outcome, Anas sought to challenge the High Court's decision at the Supreme Court, citing concerns around the judge's jurisdiction and potential biases.

However, a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, dismissed Anas' application in a 3-2 majority decision.

Justices Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Samuel Asiedu sided with the Chief Justice in rejecting Anas' appeal, while Justices Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi dissented.

Despite Agyapong's request for costs to be awarded against Anas, the Supreme Court opted not to do so.

This latest verdict marks a significant milestone in the legal battle between Anas and Agyapong, which began in 2018 when Anas filed a defamation suit against the MP for allegedly publishing defamatory material intended to discredit him.

Agyapong after the High Court ruling dedicated his victory to former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was implicated in Anas' controversial documentary titled Number 12.