Anderlecht boss Kompany showing faith in two Ghanaian youngsters - Doku and Amuzu

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is showing massive faith in two Ghanaian youngsters Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku.

The Ghanaian duo featured for Belgian giants Anderlecht in the opening day defeat to KV Ostende.

Both players lasted the entire duration of the game but former Manchester City captain Vincent Company, who is now manager of Anderlecht saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at the Lotto Park.

The Manchester City legend has shown faith in the youngsters by handing them starting role.

The duo are expected to be key for the Purple and White this season.

However, Amuzu is being monitored by English side Southampton and Norwich after reports emerged the Belgians are struggling to tie him down to a new deal.