Anderlecht CEO laments Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru’s injury woes

Anderlecht CEO of Sports, Jesper Fredberg, has praised Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru for his exceptional skills on the pitch but expressed frustration over his recurring injury problems.

Ashimeru experienced another challenging season in Belgium, with injuries restricting him to just six appearances.

His injury troubles began with a muscle injury, followed by a leg injury mid-season, and another combination of muscle and leg injuries later on.

These setbacks caused the 26-year-old to miss a total of 154 days.

"He has something that few players have: he plays football directly and vertically. Unfortunately, he is out of action too often. His contract expires at the end of next season, and we are looking at his situation," Fredberg said.

Fredberg's comments highlight Ashimeru's potential and the impact he could have when fit. When fit, Ashimeru is unplayable, Fredberg admitted, acknowledging the midfielder's talent and importance to the team.

Ashimeru joined Anderlecht in 2021, and his current contract runs until 2025. Despite his injury struggles, his direct and vertical style of play makes him a valuable asset to the team when available.

As Anderlecht evaluate Ashimeru's situation, the club remain hopeful that he can overcome his injury issues and contribute significantly in the upcoming seasons.