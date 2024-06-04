Anderlecht chief Jesper Fredberg: Club will not force Francis Amuzu out

Anderlecht's Chief Executive, Jesper Fredberg, has clarified that the club will not push Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu to leave despite recent speculation about his future.

Amuzu, who has been with Anderlecht since 2015 and has risen through the ranks to become a first-team player, is reportedly unhappy and contemplating an exit.

Last season, he made just 12 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, scoring three goals. His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Fredberg acknowledged that some players might feel ready for a new challenge but emphasized that any decision would involve all parties agreeing.

"Some players are ready for a new step in their career. A new challenge can be enriching for them. The condition is that the three parties like it and that we have an alternative that is just as good or better. I will certainly not push them to the exit," Fredberg stated.

This assurance comes amid ongoing speculation about Amuzu's future at Lotto Park, as the 24-year-old weighs his options after a challenging season.