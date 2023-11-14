Anderlecht coach Brian Riemer praises unique qualities of Francis Amuzu

Anderlecht head coach Brian Riemer has lauded the unique qualities of Francis Amuzu, emphasising that the winger's ability in one-on-one situations is irreplaceable in the team.

Riemer's comments come in response to the confirmation that the Belgium-Ghanaian winger will be sidelined for three and a half weeks due to a sports hernia.

Defending Amuzu's performances this season, Riemer countered past criticisms about his goal-scoring and assist contributions.

He highlighted Amuzu's exceptional combination of speed, explosiveness, and strength on the ball, making him a rare and valuable asset to the team.

"Francis is a unique player. It's rare to find a player with his speed and explosiveness who is also strong on the ball. When he is fully fit, he will show what he can do this season. In the past, he was sometimes criticized for not scoring or providing assists frequently. This season, his statistics are good."

While acknowledging the presence of other fast players like Angulo and Raman, Riemer emphasized that the team cannot replace Amuzu one-to-one.

He mentioned other players like Degreef, a clever player good on the ball, and Flips, waiting for his breakthrough, as alternatives based on the team's needs in specific games.

Amuzu, 24, has scored three goals in 11 appearances in the Belgium Pro League, with five of them as a starter.