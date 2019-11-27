Anderlecht defender Derrick Luckassen advises Jeremy Doku to use his speed to his advantage

Anderlecht defender Derrick Luckassen has advised youngster Jeremy Doku to use his speed as a weapon for the club.

Jeremy Doku climbed off the bench in the second half of Anderlecht home draw against KV Kortrijk, but failed to make an impact in the game.

Luckassen was disappointed in the 17-year old's performance, insisting if he had the winger's speed, he would be causing problems for opponents.

"I do not know the instructions he received but if I was as fast as he was, I would provoke the defense more, he had to use his speed more, he would have had to dive into the depth, it could be very important for our team," he said after the game.

"If you put more experienced players in the field, you can play smarter at times.It makes sense, it's the job.You can not blame the young but that's the way."

Both players are of Ghanaian heritage and are eligible to play for the Black Stars.