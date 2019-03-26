GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 March 2019
Anderlecht defender fires warning ahead of start of championship play-offs in Belgium

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has fired warning to the rest of the top five teams competing in this season championship play-offs in Belgium. 

According Appiah, the Belgian giants can not be written off ahead of the play-offs despite a difficult season.

Anderlecht finished the regular season in fourth place, twelve points behind leaders KRC Genk.

“We come from very far away. I sometimes hear that we can start the play-offs without pressure. That's ridiculous: it always has to be here,” he told voetbalnieuws.be

“And rightly so: Anderlecht must have the ambition to be the best. Anderlecht remain Anderlecht. Take us into account," he added. 

Anderlecht begin their play-offs with a game at leaders KRC Genk on Saturday.

The play-offs in Belgium in contested by the top six teams from the regular season, with each team playing the other five clubs in a home and away format.

