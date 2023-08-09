Anderlecht face potential departure of Francis Amuzu with reduced transfer fee

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht are heading into a period of potential upheaval, as they navigate through the possibility of bidding farewell to several key players. Among them, Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu stands out, but the anticipated transfer fee for him has taken a significant hit.

Amuzu has been eyeing a new chapter in his career and contemplating a move away from Anderlecht. Reports have linked him to clubs like Luton Town, Leeds United, and OGC Nice, signalling a growing interest in his talents.

Last summer, OGC Nice even tabled an offer of 9 million euros for the winger, only to see it rebuffed by Anderlecht's Sporting Director, Peter Verbeke. However, Amuzu's price tag has now taken a notable dip.

According to La Capitale, Anderlecht have adjusted their asking price for Amuzu, aligning it more closely with his recent form. After a slightly less stellar season last year, the winger's valuation has been recalibrated to a still substantial 'mere' 5 million euros. This is a considerable drop from the nine million euros that the club turned down just last summer.

The potential departure of Amuzu, who has been with Anderlecht for eight years, would mark the end of his tenure in Purple & White. Throughout his time with the club, he has made an impressive 204 appearances, contributing 20 goals and 28 assists.