Anderlecht Ghanaian pair Sowah, Appiah set for exit door with coach Vanhaezebrouck set to wield the axe

Anderlecht are looking to flog Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Adje Sowah and Dennis Appiah, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the two players are next in line for the axe as Hein Vanhaezebrouck continues to trim his squad.

There seems to be no room for injury-prone Adjei Sowah, 20, who has struggled to cement a place since joining.

The Ghanaian youngster was linked with a loan move away from the club back in May this year.

Dennis Appiah is looking for a new place after deemed surplus to requirement at the club.