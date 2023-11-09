Anderlecht midfielder Ashimeru included in Ghana's 25-Man squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has announced the inclusion of midfielder Majeed Ashimeru in the Black Stars' 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Ashimeru last played for Ghana in March, featuring as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Madagascar during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. His absence from the squad in recent times was due to a muscle injury, but he has now fully recovered.

Hughton places his trust in Ashimeru, believing he will be a vital asset for the team in the must-win games. The 26-year-old is hopeful of contributing to Ghana's matches against Madagascar on November 17 and Comoros four days later.

The team's primary objective is to top the qualifying group, which also includes Mali, and secure a spot in the tournament set to be co-hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada. Ghana will host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before travelling to Moroni to face Comoros on November 21.

With Ashimeru's return, Ghana will look to strengthen their midfield and improve their chances of winning the two crucial matches.