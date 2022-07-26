Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru delighted after scoring in league opener, dedicates goal to fans

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has shared his excitement after scoring in Anderlecht's opening day victory over KV Ostende.

Ashimeru scored the opener before half time as the Purple and Whites got off to a perfect start with a 2-0 win.

"Excited to open the goal account in our very first game of the season. Thanks to the fans for always cheering us on . The goal is dedicated to you all," he wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old produced a gorgeous low finish in the 39th minute to get his side on the way to victory at Lotto Park.

Sebastiano Esposito climbed off the bench to score the assurance goal on 88 minutes.

Ashimeru, handed a starting role, was making a return to competitive action after his season ended early last season due to injury.

He was replaced after 76 minutes by Mats Olsson.

The Ghana international has given an early indication he ready to improve on his statistics last term where he scored three goals; three assists in 31 league appearances.